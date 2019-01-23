

CTV Barrie





The OPP have arrested and charged a Collingwood man in connection with the deaths of two individuals on Tuesday.

Police say an altercation took place at Georgian Blue, formerly known as Matthew Way, shortly after 1:30 in the morning. They believe a third person was with the two deceased people but fled the scene. That person has not been identified.

Police are also withholding the identities of the two people who were killed until they can positively ID them and notify their families.

Cameron Gardiner, 57, faces two counts of second-degree murder and is being held for bail.

Gardiner is scheduled to appear in court on January 29 in Barrie.

Police say the investigation is continuing. They ask anyone with information to contact the OPP.