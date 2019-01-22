Two people in body bags were wheeled out of the backyard of a subsidized housing complex in Collingwood on Tuesday.

Neighbours say they heard noises at approximately 1:30 a.m.

“I heard three shots. Noises which I thought were gunshots. I wasn’t 100 percent sure,” says neighbour Tammy Patchell. “I looked out the window this morning and found a deceased person in the backyard.”

The OPP’s Forensic Identification Unit spent most of the day on the scene while their Emergency Response Team and K9 units searched the area around Georgian Blue, formerly known as Matthew Way.

Police are saying little about what may have happened, and are tight-lipped about the identities of the deceased. At this point in the investigation, police will not confirm whether any arrests have been made.

The lack of information has some in the community concerned.

“I just want to know if we are going to be safe,” says resident Rebecca Drane. “When you don’t know who did this or what’s going on, or where this person is, it’s scary.”

Police have released no other details, citing the ongoing investigation.

They are asking anyone with information to contact police.