

CTV Barrie





Two days after two men were found dead outside a Collingwood housing complex, police continue to remain tight-lipped.

On Wednesday, 57-year-old Cameron Gardiner of Collingwood was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

Police have not provided any information about the two men that died, or what they were doing at the house at the time of the alleged altercation.

There are still more questions than answers regarding the third person who was said to have been with the two deceased before fleeing. That person’s whereabouts are still unknown.

Police have not said if this person is a witness or suspect.

“Investigators have been canvassing door to door speaking with neighbours to get more information to piece together this investigation,” OPP Const. Martin Hachey tells CTV News on Thursday.

As for whether the person should be considered armed and dangerous, Hachey only says residents “should be vigilant of their personal safety and surroundings at all times.”

Neighbours describe hearing yelling, breaking glass and gunshots at approximately 1:30 Tuesday morning, but police will not confirm if this was an act of gun violence.

Investigators say residents can expect to see police around the clock for several more days while detectives continue canvassing the neighbourhood.