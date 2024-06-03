Penetanguishene fire may have started in outdoor cooking stove

An outdoor cooking stove may have destroyed a garage in Penetanguishene.

The early-morning alarm sent Penetanguishene, Midland and Tiny firefighters to Beechcroft Road.

When they arrived at the address shortly after 6 a.m., Monday, they discovered a detached medium-sized garage fully engulfed in flames.

There were no reported injuries to the home's occupants.

"One firefighter was assessed on scene but not taken to hospital," Fire Chief Richard Renaud said.

Shuttling water in by tankers was necessary as there wasn't a nearby fire hydrant, said Renaud.

He said the fire appeared to be accidental and was not considered suspicious.

He would like to remind people when using outdoor stoves to remember to completely extinguish all combustible materials and ensure cooking equipment is cool when storing it.