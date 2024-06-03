Toronto woman takes home $287K with RVH Auxiliary 50/50

Toronto resident Sonia Beharry is the latest Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) Auxiliary 50/50 draw winner, taking home $287,055.

Beharry said this was only the second time she purchased tickets supporting RVH and was shocked when she received the call.

"I may have shed some tears. When I got the call, I went into my parents' room. I was telling them, and my mom was like, "Are you sure it's not a prank?" So yeah, it was very exciting; I'm shocked still," she explained.

The monthly draw is a crucial part of the Auxiliary's ambitious $5 million pledge to RVH's Keep Life Wild Campaign, a vital initiative primarily aimed at facilitating the expansion of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

The proposed NICU redesign and expansion will offer families the privacy they seek while their infants are hospitalized. It will also mean updated specialized resuscitation, ventilation, and monitoring equipment.

Tickets for the June 50/50 draw are now available.