Provincial Police are investigating break-ins at two Midland businesses.

Early Saturday morning OPP officers were called to Bestway Rentals Store on Vindin Street because the front door of the business had been forced open. Police say the suspect(s) stole several retail items, including a Honda generator model 2200 EU Companion with the serial #EAMT1336672.

A few hours later, police were called to the Jakes Car Wash on King Street for an overnight break-and-enter. Police say the suspect(s) got into the business through a side window and took an unknown amount of items.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen anything unusual around either store to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.