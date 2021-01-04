BARRIE, ONT. -- York Regional Police say multiple suspects pushed their way into a Vivian Road home in Whitchurch-Stouffville, tied up the homeowner and ransacked the house.

According to investigators, the incident happened shortly after 10 on Sunday night when the homeowner heard a knock at the front door.

He opened it to find three people who police say grabbed him by the throat and made their way inside.

Police say one of the suspects was armed with a gun, and while the victim was tied up, they filled bags with items from the home.

Investigators say the suspects left in a white SUV.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 6631 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.