BARRIE, ONT. -- The debate over a proposed supervised consumption site (SCS) in Barrie rages on, with comments from former mayor Rob Hamilton sparking new controversy.

Hamilton is also chair of the Downtown Business Association and has lobbied against a consumption site in the city's downtown.

During a virtual meeting in September, Hamilton objected to a comment about everyone downtown being a "worthy citizen of Barrie," stating, "They're not a productive, contributing citizen."

City Councillor Keenan Aylwin said the comments "appalled and saddened" him. "I don't think it's right to demonize people who are suffering and need support."

As a former addict, Councillor Natalie Harris has supported the SCS.

She believes Hamilton's comments speak to an ongoing stigma. "I think that the stigma is alive and well, obviously. That's kind of what we're battling with addiction. It's a horrible disease."

Harris added that while Hamilton's comments are common, they are also "false. I think these people need help. They need treatment."

The SCS in Barrie has been in the works for years.

The Simcoe Muskoka Opioid strategy was recently considering two locations, 110 Dunlop Street West and 31 Toronto Street, both downtown. However, after feedback from the community, council and the BIA, it's looking into a third option.

While the BIA doesn't want the site downtown, it says it isn't delaying or opposing an SCS in the city.

In a statement, the BIA's executive director wrote, "I am not able to comment on the individual views of our members. I can only speak to the BIA's efforts, which involves working with stakeholders, including the public health experts and other community partners, to find the best location for an SCS in Barrie."

Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman weighed in on Hamilton's comments, saying the two are "obviously very different people."

Lehman added, "The whole point of the facility is to address the problems that are occurring in our downtown."

On Friday, Hamilton sent this statement to CTV News, "As Chair of the Downtown Barrie BIA Board of Directors and as a business owner in the downtown core for 46 years, I recognize there is an opioid crisis in our city and that a solution to address that issue is needed.

I also believe on an issue that impacts so many, it's important that all views are taken into account – regardless of one's position on the location of an SCS.

My remarks at the BIA meeting were inappropriate, and for that, I apologize. My remarks were also not reflective of the BIA's position nor helpful to what needs to be a collaborative and inclusive discussion around a goal that we all share – that is providing the right services in the best location for all, including those with addictions, the health care providers, the residents and the businesses of Barrie.

The BIA Board and I remain committed to helping achieve that goal."

The next step in the SCS process is to have the third location inspected to ensure it meets criteria and allow the public to weigh in on the proposed sites.