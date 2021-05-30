BARRIE, ONT. -- OPP in Orillia say they are the latest force dealing with what they call the growing crime of thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles.

Police say in less than two weeks, there have been three incidents of the devices being stolen from vehicles. The first was on May 21 from a car parked in a public lot in Orillia.

The second happened on May 28 to a homeowner on Oro-Medonte shortly after 5 a.m. The homeowner saw the suspect in action before he got away. The third incident was the following day when another Orillia resident noticed her catalytic converter had been stolen overnight.

Police say in all three cases, suspects were targeting a Honda CRV.

OPP say it is crucial to park your car in a garage if possible, ensure the area is well-lit and park your vehicle close to a fence on the muffler side, as this will make it more difficult for suspects to commit this crime.

Police say that the crime is happening more frequently due to the rising prices of valuable metals within catalytic converters.