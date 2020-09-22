SAUBLE BEACH, ONT -- There was relief after several tense hours in Sauble Beach as police searched for a missing six-year-old boy with the help of an OPP helicopter scanning a wooded area not far from the child's home on Mapleport Crescent in Sauble Beach.

Officers also did an extensive search on foot with K9 units after the child reportedly wandered away in an unknown direction around 6:30 Tuesday evening.

Residents in South Sauble Beach were asked to check their properties for any sign of the boy during the nearly six-hour search.

The OPP helicopter finally located the boy shortly after midnight and guided police to his whereabouts in the wooded area.

"He appears to be in good condition, but I want to get him checked out," one officer said.

"Thank you, helicopter," another officer can be heard saying.