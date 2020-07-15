BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police have ended their search for a Wasaga Beach man, but the investigation into his disappearance continues.

Richard Kocik was last seen on July 6, leaving his home on George Avenue.

The 54-year-old man was reported missing the next morning.

Members of the OPP have been combing the area using ATVs, boats, a helicopter and on foot to no avail.

Kocik's wife recently appealed for anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward.

"Please help us bring him home so he can get the treatment he so rightfully deserves," pleaded his wife, Yvonne.

She added that he was in the process of seeking medical attention for an undiagnosed mental illness.

Police resources have now cleared from the area. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Huronia West OPP at 705-429-3575.

Richard Kocik is five-feet-11-inches tall with a medium build. He has a goatee and moustache, shoulder-length salt-and-pepper coloured hair and a footprint tattoo on his left arm, a heart tattoo on his left chest, and a family crest tattoo on his left shoulder.