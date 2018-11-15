

Police have located a woman who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with a drug-related death in Grey County.

OPP say the 41-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday at Pearson International Airport in Toronto.

On July 18, 2017 police were called to a Grey Highlands address for a 23-year-old woman in medical distress going through opioid withdrawal treatment.

She died two days later in an Owen Sound hospital.

The accused is facing numerous charges including criminal negligence causing death and selling a prescription drug recklessly.

She is scheduled to appear in court next month.