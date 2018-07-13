

CTV Barrie





Many more municipalities have issued total burn bans because of the significant risk with these dry, hot conditions.

A burn ban includes campfires, outdoor cooking fires, burning of debris and fireworks.

“Take extra care with anything that might spark a flame, and turn into an accidental fire during the fire ban period,” said Innisfil’s Acting Fire Chief, Tom Raeburn. “Protecting our neighbourhoods from accidental, but devastating fires starts with the fire ban and continues with the help of each and every Innisfil resident and business.”

Along with Innisfil, other areas under a fire ban include Adjala-Tosorontio, Essa, Bradford West Gwillimbury, Midland, Penetanguishene, New Tecumseth, Oro-Medonte, Rama First Nation, Ramara, Severn, Springwater, Tay and Tiny Townships, Georgian Bay, Muskoka and West Parry Sound.

All of Northern York Region is under a fire ban. This includes East Gwillimbury, Georgina, Newmarket, Aurora and Whitchurch-Stouffville.

Fire departments in Dufferin County and Haliburton County also have a fire ban in place.

Algonquin Park has banned any outdoor burning. Only portable appliances that have a shut-off valve are allowed for cooking or heating.

Beausoleil First Nation issued a fire ban on Wednesday for Christian Island, Beckwith Island, Hope Island and Cedar Point.

Caledon is under a partial burn ban. The ban will apply to all open air fires but small, contained fires, with a permit, will be allowed until further notice.

Barrie, Clearview, Collingwood, Orillia and Wasaga Beach have a fire danger rating of ‘high.’

The fire bans will remain in effect until significant rainfall has occurred and officials deem it safe.