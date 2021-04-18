BARRIE, ONT. -- Three more employees of Barrie Transit have tested positive COVID-19, bringing the number of infected staff members to six.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit declared a workplace outbreak at Barrie Transit on Thursday, believing there could be a link between two cases.

A spokesperson for the city of Barrie says the three latest cases have not been linked to the previous three, and they believe the risk of virus spread is low.

Barrie Transit is operating at its usual service levels but with twice daily cleaning of buses.