

CTV Barrie





Northern York Region lifted their fire ban on Friday. This includes East Gwillimbury, Georgina, Newmarket, Aurora and Whitchurch-Stouffville.

Earlier this week the fire ban was lifted for Tay Township. The township warns residents the fire danger rating is still at ‘high’ and to be cautious when doing any burning of any kind. A burn permit is required for all outdoor fires.

However, a burn ban remains in effect for a large number of municipalities in our area.

Innisfil, Adjala-Tosorontio, Essa, Bradford West Gwillimbury, Midland, Penetanguishene, New Tecumseth, Oro-Medonte, Rama First Nation, Ramara, Severn, Springwater, Tiny Township, Georgian Bay, Muskoka and West Parry Sound all remain under a fire ban.

Fire departments in Dufferin County and Haliburton County still have a fire ban in place. No fire permits will be issued during this time.

Algonquin Park has banned any outdoor burning. Only portable appliances that have a shut-off valve are allowed for cooking or heating.

Beausoleil First Nation has a fire ban for Christian Island, Beckwith Island, Hope Island and Cedar Point.

Caledon is under a partial burn ban. The ban will apply to all open air fires but small, contained fires, with a permit, will be allowed until further notice. The fire rating is at ‘extreme’ in Caledon.

Barrie, Clearview, Collingwood, Orillia and Wasaga Beach have a fire danger rating of ‘high.’ Officials say a burn permit is required and residents should be more cautious than usual. Fire officials suggest having a water hose or extinguisher nearby.

The fire bans will remain in effect until officials deem it safe.