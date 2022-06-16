Newmarket hospital records shortest ER wait time in Ontario

Patients at Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket spent the least time waiting in the emergency room to see a doctor in April compared to other Ontario hospitals.

Health Quality Ontario reports the average patient in the province spent nearly two hours waiting in emerg, but at the Newmarket hospital, the wait time averaged just 36 minutes.

Patients in Bracebridge, Huntsville, Collingwood, Midland, Orillia, and Alliston waited on average an hour and a half to nearly two hours to see a doctor.

Emergency room patients at the region's largest hospital, Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie, were kept waiting the longest across the region, at an average of 2.4 hours.

The lengthiest wait time in Ontario was recorded in Windsor, with an average five hours.

Experts attribute the long wait times to health-care worker burnout, staff shortages and patients with no family doctor.