Ground-breaking technology in Orillia hospital aims to speed up patient care

Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital (OSMH) anticipates its new tracking system will help speed up patient care.

The Orillia hospital is the first in Canada to implement the new ground-breaking, location-based technology that gives hospital staff the ability to log into a virtual mapping system of the facility and locate necessary or life-saving equipment.

The technology uses a Bluetooth low energy tracking beacon in partnership with smartphones, tablets and desktop computers.

"Increasing the quality time that care providers can spend with patients at the bedside by reducing the time spent searching for the tools and materials they need to do their job is an opportunity for improvement we couldn't afford to pass up," said Carmine Stumpo, OSMH president and CEO.

Easier, faster access to equipment has the combined effect of improving patient experience and lowering equipment-related stresses for clinicians.

Encompass is currently in use at hundreds of health-care facilities in the United States.

"Canadian hospitals are stretched to capacity, and management teams are seeking technologies that streamline efficiencies while utilizing existing resources," said Brian McWilliams, general manager of commercial products for the Canadian arm of GE Healthcare Service.