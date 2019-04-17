

Orillia’s by-law banning smoking or vaping of any kind outdoors on property owned or leased by the city comes into effect next month.

On May 15 residents and visitors to the Sunshine City will need to butt-out while on municipally-owned properties including parks, trails, beaches, docks, and parking lots.

Orillia Mayor Steve Clarke says the by-law will help make the city a smoke-free environment for its residents. "We sought to strike a balance between opting-in to the sale of recreational cannabis in Orillia, while also being respectful that people may not want it used in public spaces.

Council approved the by-law to ban smoking earlier this month with some exemptions.

New signage will be in place, and the city plans to hire part-time by-law enforcement officers.

