New multi-million-dollar Oro Station motorsport park construction begins

Work is underway on a new multi-million-dollar 200-acre motorsport park and automotive hub in Oro-Medonte.

Last month, the Township of Oro-Medonte approved the site plan for the proposed Oro Station Automotive Innovation Campus, giving the green light for the next phase to move ahead, shifting from engineering to construction.

The motor circuit is the first in North America and the third globally to attain environmental accreditation under the FIA sustainability program.

Once completed, the innovation park will include a 4.1-kilometre FIA Grade 3 motor circuit and 55,000 square feet of space for automotive research, engineering, education, and development.

The campus is located within the Lake Simcoe Regional Airport Economic Employment District, land that was once only permitted for airport employment. However, in 2019, the provincial government cut the red tape around the zoning laws to free up the vacant industrial land.

The park is expected to create more than 700 full-time jobs.

Officials say the entire project will take roughly eight years to complete, with phase one, which includes the race track and about 100,000 square feet of buildings, to be up and running by the end of 2024.