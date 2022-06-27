Oro Station motorsport park gets site approval

A proposed motorsport park and automotive hub in Oro-Medonte has been given the green light to move forward with construction.

The Township of Oro-Medonte has approved the site plan for the Oro Station Automotive Innovation campus, clearing the way for construction to begin on the 4.1-kilometre circuit.

“Oro-Medonte is eager to see the Oro Station Automotive Innovation Campus completed and glad to see the milestone of Site Plan Approval achieved,” said Oro-Medonte Mayor Harry Hughes. “The economic impact of this project will be a benefit to all residents of the township as we create quality employment opportunities within the community.”

Along with the race track, Oro Station will be home to the Automotive Innovation Park, a multi-use hub with 500,000 square feet for industrial use, ranging from mechanical and performance shops to research and development labs.

The massive project is located directly across from the Lake Simcoe Regional Airport in Oro-Medonte and is expected to create more than 700 full-time jobs.

With ground construction approved, design and engineering teams for Oro Station will shift to developing permit drawings for the buildings.