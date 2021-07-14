BARRIE, ONT. -- A proposed four-kilometre motorsport track in Oro-Medonte has received design approval following a safety review.

"The FIA Grade 3 design approval of Oro Station is a positive step in the ASN Canada's mission to grow motorsports in our country," said François Dumontier, President of Sports Development Group (ASN Canada).

The design review included assessing the track layout, safety installations, and proposed medical facilities by the FIA's safety commission based in Switzerland.

Oro Station is developing its operational procedures in hopes the venue will become the first circuit in North America to achieve FIA Environmental Accreditation.

Along with the race track, Oro Station will be home to the Automotive Innovation Park, a multi-use hub with 500,000 square feet for industrial use in terms of mechanical and performance shops, research and development labs,

The massive project is located directly across the street from the Lake Simcoe Regional Airport in Oro-Medonte.

The facility is expected to create more than 700 full-time jobs. The station has partnered with Georgian College to increase education in modern auto technology through various trade programs.

"As the automotive future evolves, companies must rise to the challenge of commercializing new technology," said Geoffrey Campbell, founder and managing partner of Oro Station.

Ontario's automotive sector represents 15 per cent of the North American market.

The motorsport track is slated to open in 2023.