

CTV News





A mother and her two young children have been rushed to hospital after a carbon monoxide leak at a home in Barrie.

Barrie Fire said the mother and a 10-month-old infant were found unresponsive after emergency crews responded to a medical call at the home. A 3-year-old child was found alert.

High levels of carbon monoxide were detected inside the home, Barrie Fire said.

Firefighters indicated carbon monoxide detectors were in the home, but were not alarming when fire crews arrived.

Fire crews say it was the children’s father who discovered the scene when he came home from work.

There was no immediate update on the condition of the mother and her children in hospital.