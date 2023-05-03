Missing boater's body found after 6 day search on Bass Lake

The body of a boater who went missing late last week on Bass Lake in Oro-Medonte has been found, police say.

On Wednesday, OPP confirmed police divers recovered the body of the 47-year-old Orillia man who went fishing Friday morning and never returned.

Police started an extensive search that afternoon after a local reported finding an abandoned boat.

Officers later confirmed the boat belonged to the missing man and urged residents along the shoreline to search their properties.

The OPP Marine Unit, Underwater Search and Recovery Unit, Aviation Team, and the K9 unit assisted with the search.

It's unclear what caused the man to end up in the water, but during the search, police said the weather is "definitely a factor that comes into play," adding, "Boat safety is always paramount this time of year."

The man's identity has not been released.