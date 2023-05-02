Search for missing man on Bass Lake reaches day 5
The OPP Marine Unit, Underwater Search and Recovery Unit, and the OPP K9 Unit returned to Bass Lake Tuesday morning to search for a missing man who hasn't returned home since going fishing five days ago.
The search started Friday after police said a local discovered and reported an abandoned boat.
Police have since confirmed the boat belongs to the missing 47-year-old man.
"The Orillia OPP Marine Unit, OPP Aviation Services and Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU) have been searching the area extensively," OPP stated in a release.
