Two men accused of targeting an elderly Barrie man in a home invasion have been found not guilty.

A jury came back with the verdict on Wednesday afternoon, just hours after being sequestered. The pair had been charged with break and enter, forcible confinement, theft, and wearing a disguise.

During closing arguments on Tuesday, the lawyers for the two Toronto men pointed their fingers at Wayne Rafuse’s granddaughter.

During the trial, Katelyn Nahorney admitted that she planned the December 2014 home invasion and lead two men to the home. She testified she stole her grandfather’s bank cards, got his pin numbers, and went to three different bank machines to withdraw cash.

Nahorney received a conditional sentence and agreed to testify against Jeremy Chambers and Revon Obermuller. However, she told the court she couldn’t identify them.

The defence suggested Nahorney had been lying about their identity in order to protect her boyfriend.

The defence said police had little evidence to arrest the two men, and criticized them for fabricating and writing unreliable notes.

The Crown said the men on trial were sweaty from running when they were arrested, and were trying to get a cab to Toronto.