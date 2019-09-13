

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





A man is in critical condition in hospital after being pulled from a burning vehicle overnight in Georgina.

Police say the man was involved in a single-vehicle crash around 1 a.m. on Friday on Old Homestead Road just east of Weir's Sideroad.

Officers say they rescued the 29-year-old man from the burning SUV when they arrived. He remains in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking for any witnesses or dashcam video of the incident or footage before the crash happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Collision Investigation Unit with York Regional Police.