A Quebec man has been convicted of sexually assaulting a Barrie woman, who killed herself four months after the attack.

Shawn Roy left the Barrie court house on Wednesday, moments after being found guilty of sexually assaulting 20-year-old Kassidi Coyle.

“Overwhelmed and absolutely delighted. It's been such a long, long, long, road,” says Judi Coyle, Kassidi’s mother.

Judi Coyle says the attack happened in a Barrie home in July of 2016. Roy was in town visiting friends. Coyle was sleeping at the house with some friends.

During the trial, Roy testified he was drunk that night and suggested his genitals must have accidentally come into contact with Coyle after he accidentally jumped into the wrong bed.

The judge allowed her statements to police and a 911 call be entered as evidence.

Four months after the attack Coyle took her own life.

Justice Robert Gattrell told the court on Wednesday he had "no doubt the accused intended to assault Kassidi Coyle."

"I reject Mr. Roy’s evidence as to what happened and I find you guilty."

Gattrell said Colye had no motive to get Roy into trouble. Coyle's family is still trying to pick up the pieces.

“She was my best friend. She was my baby and I had her when I was 37. She was my miracle baby,” Judi says.

Roy is expected to be back in a Barrie court for sentencing on April 24.