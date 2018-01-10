

CTV Barrie





A man wanted by police for more than a decade has been returned to Grey County to face drug production charges.

According to the OPP, an arrest warrant was issued for the 66-year-old man in September 2006, in connection with a marijuana grow-op discovered at a property on Southgate Road 14 north of Mount Forest.

Police say the Hamilton resident was taken into custody Tuesday evening at Pearson International Airport by the Canadian Border Services Agency.

He will face charges including marijuana production and possession of more than three kilograms of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.