

CTV Barrie





Three people have been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle collision in King Township this morning.

York Regional Police officers were called to King Road, just east of the 11th concession around 8:45 am for a serious crash.

A woman who was initially trapped in one of the vehicles was rushed to hospital with a child who was also injured.

A man was airlifted to a Toronto area hospital in critical condition.

Police are trying to figure out how the crash happened and are asking for any witnesses to contact them.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours.