A man has been critically injured in a two-vehicle crash near Beeton.

It happened at 8th Line and Sideroad 15 in New Tecumseth just after 2 p.m.

The OPP say in total, two men and two women were injured in the collision.

Three people were taken to Stevenson Memorial Hospital in Alliston by ambulance, while one man was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Roads in the area were closed for several hours while police reconstructed the scene. No word yet on what caused the two vehicles to collide.