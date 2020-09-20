BARRIE -- The O-P-P are investigating a fatal single vehicle crash in Bruce County just west of Owen Sound.

They say a minivan went into a ditch yesterday around 5:30 p.m. and rolled onto its roof.

Investigators say the driver, who was alone in the vehicle, died at the scene.

He has been identified at 54-year-old Robert Thomson of Chatsworth.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash.