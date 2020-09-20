Advertisement
Man, 54, dies after single-vehicle crash in Bruce County
Published Sunday, September 20, 2020 12:15PM EDT
BARRIE -- The O-P-P are investigating a fatal single vehicle crash in Bruce County just west of Owen Sound.
They say a minivan went into a ditch yesterday around 5:30 p.m. and rolled onto its roof.
Investigators say the driver, who was alone in the vehicle, died at the scene.
He has been identified at 54-year-old Robert Thomson of Chatsworth.
There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash.