BARRIE, ONT. -- COVID-19 infection rates continue to climb across Simcoe County and Muskoka.

The health unit reported the week of Nov. 1 hit the highest number of cases in the past eight months.

Dr. Michael Lisi, chief of staff at Collingwood General and Marine Hospital, cautions that if communities don't follow public health guidelines, shutdowns could happen like back in the spring.

"If not enough people follow the rules, virus numbers are going to continue to increase, forcing the government to lockdown harder," Lisi says.

Lisi cites what he calls the three Ws with the best way to protect yourself from becoming a positive case, washing your hands, wearing a mask, and watching your distance from others.

He says it's imperative to wear a mask when leaving home and wear it properly, covering both the nose and mouth.

"Many of the COVID infections that we see occur when people aren't wearing their masks in a higher-risk situation, such as interacting with people outside their household and indoor settings," he says.

Lisi worries that the risk of another government lockdown would put enormous pressure on an already stressed health care system.

"We still haven't caught up with the surgical backlog from the first wave. Having to shut down elective surgeries again would really make those waiting lists even longer."

Meanwhile, when it comes to the flu shot being in short supply, Dr. Lisi says not to worry as influenza levels across the province remain low right now.

"People should get their flu shots, but they don't have to rush," Lisi concluded.