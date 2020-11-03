Advertisement
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Barrie school
Published Tuesday, November 3, 2020 12:31PM EST Last Updated Tuesday, November 3, 2020 2:16PM EST
Hillcrest Public School in Barrie, Ont. (Mike Arsalides/CTV News)
BARRIE, ONT. -- The health unit has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Hillcrest Public School in Barrie after two positive cases were confirmed.
One classroom has been closed as a result, but the elementary school remains open.
Meanwhile, the Catholic board confirmed one positive case at Holy Family Catholic Elementary School in Alliston.
Click here for a complete list of schools with COVID-19 cases across the region.
The health unit and school boards will not identify whether positive cases are among students or staff because of privacy laws.
