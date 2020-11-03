BARRIE, ONT. -- The health unit has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Hillcrest Public School in Barrie after two positive cases were confirmed.

One classroom has been closed as a result, but the elementary school remains open.

Meanwhile, the Catholic board confirmed one positive case at Holy Family Catholic Elementary School in Alliston.

One classroom has been closed as a result, but the school remains open.

The health unit and school boards will not identify whether positive cases are among students or staff because of privacy laws.