BARRIE, ONT. -- For the third straight week, Simcoe Muskoka set a new high for weekly COVID-19 cases.

The health unit lists 132 new cases for the week of Nov. 1, including 15 on Thursday.

Most of the positive diagnoses are among people 45 to 64.

The latest numbers indicate cases in Barrie, Bradford, Clearview, Huntsville, Innisfil, New Tecumseth and Wasaga Beach.

The health unit has declared outbreaks at five local seniors' homes, the latest being I.O.O.F. in Barrie.

The province reports 998 new cases Thursday and 13 virus-related deaths.

York Region remains among Ontario's so-called hot spots, which includes Toronto and Peel Region.

The province listed 68 new cases in publicly funded schools, including two new cases in Barrie and Bradford elementary schools.

