BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe County public school board announced two new COVID-19 cases in elementary schools in Barrie and Bradford.

Portage View Public School and Fred C. Cook Elementary School each have one confirmed positive case.

The board and health unit do not divulge whether the affected individuals are students or staff members for privacy reasons.

One classroom at Fred C. Cook has been closed as a result. No classes at Portage View were closed.

Both schools remain open.

