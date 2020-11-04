BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe County Catholic school board notified parents of two COVID-19 cases at St. Charles Catholic School in Bradford.

The health unit is working closely with the board to prevent further spread in the school.

Two classes were closed as a result, but the school remains open.

The health unit will send an email to any families whose child may have been exposed.

As of Wednesday morning, the Catholic board lists a total of seven positive cases in five of its schools, including the above mentioned.

