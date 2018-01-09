Two children ran bare foot from a burning home in south Barrie to call for help.

The Arbour family was eating breakfast when the smoke detector went off in their Honey Crescent home on Tuesday morning.

Patrick Arbour’s daughter and son went upstairs and saw flames in Megan’s room.

The 15 and seven year old then ran for help, and headed to a neighbour’s house to call 911.

Barrie firefighters arrived a short time later and knocked the flames out before it could spread to the rest of the house.

"There were Christmas lights decorating the bedroom. They might of been tucked under a mattress or near the bed or near the bedding anyhow and they overheated and caught the mattress on fire," says public fire & life safety officer Samantha Hoffman.

No one was injured in the fire. Even the pets made it out safely, thanks to some help.

Arbour has owned the home for seven years. He says his smoke alarms and fire escape plan are always up to date.

"If we didn't have those smoke alarms working, we have no idea what this could have been," he says. "My wife already left for work. The kids are safe, everybody is safe."

Damage is pegged at $50,000, but the cleanup will be extensive.

Arbour has contacted his insurance provider and is thankful his family is safe.