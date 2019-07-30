

A judge and jury will hear the case of Kaden Young's mother, Michelle Hanson, who faces criminal charges in connection with the three-year-old's death.

Police say Hanson drove her van past a road closure sign around 1 a.m. on February 21, 2018, during severe flooding and ended up in the Grand River in Amaranth Township. Her little boy slipped from her grip while she tried to get the two free of the sinking vehicle. He disappeared into the fast-moving water near Orangeville.

His body was found after months of search efforts on April 21 near Belwood Lake by a fisherman.

The following October, the 35-year-old woman was charged with impaired driving causing death and criminal negligence causing death.

Hanson is scheduled to appear back in court on September 30.