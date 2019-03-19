

Court documents show that the mother of Kaden Young allegedly had drugs and alcohol in her system when her van was swept into the Grand River in February 2018.

This past October, Hanson was charged with impaired driving causing death, criminal negligence causing death, and dangerous driving causing death when she reportedly drove around a road closed sign on February 21 just before 1 a.m. on the 10th Line of Amaranth Township.

The van was then carried away in the fast-flowing flood waters and into the river near Orangeville.

Hanson managed to escape the van but was unable to save Kaden, saying she lost her grip on the toddler who disappeared into the river.

A fisherman later found the little boy's remains on April 21.

Dufferin Child and Family Services says police toxicology screens show Hanson tested positive for cocaine, Percocet, OxyContin, and alcohol at the time of the incident.

These allegations have not been proven in court.

Hanson is scheduled to appear before a judge next month.

