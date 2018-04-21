

CTV Barrie





Ontario Provincial Police say a fisherman has found a body in the Grand River near the community of Belwood Saturday afternoon, approximately 10 kilometres downstream from where a three-year-old boy went missing during a flood in February.

Police say the fisherman found the body at around 3 p.m. at the main bridge over the Grand River along Wellington County Road 26.

Multiple police units and a forensic squad helped remove the body from the river, and they remain on the scene. The body is being transported to a coroner's office to be identified.

On February 21st, three-year-old Kaden Young was swept out of his mother's arms when their vehicle entered the Grand River during a flood.

Police, along with hundreds of people from the community, have been searching the river daily ever since.

OPP say they'll release information about the deceased's identity as soon as the coroner's office completes its examination.

- With files from The Canadian Press & CTV Toronto