Investigators are continuing to probe a fire that destroyed a building at the Champlain Ready Mix in Orillia.

Fire investigators from the company’s insurance provider combed through the debris on Wednesday. Officials have estimated the fire caused more than $1 million in damage.

Flames were spotted coming from a maintenance building on Dec. 21 in the area of Line 15 North, near Old Barrie Road.

A concrete truck and several others vehicles were damaged. The cause of the fire still isn’t known.

Investigators will be back on scene on Thursday.