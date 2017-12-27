Featured
Investigation continues into Champlain Ready Mix fire
Fire caused more than $1 million in damage at Champlain Ready Mix in Orillia, Ont. Thursday night. (CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, December 27, 2017 2:54PM EST
Investigators are continuing to probe a fire that destroyed a building at the Champlain Ready Mix in Orillia.
Fire investigators from the company’s insurance provider combed through the debris on Wednesday. Officials have estimated the fire caused more than $1 million in damage.
Flames were spotted coming from a maintenance building on Dec. 21 in the area of Line 15 North, near Old Barrie Road.
A concrete truck and several others vehicles were damaged. The cause of the fire still isn’t known.
Investigators will be back on scene on Thursday.