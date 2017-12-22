

Mike Walker , CTV Barrie





An investigation is underway into a fire that destroyed a building at Champlain Ready Mix in Orillia Thursday night.

The fire broke out shortly after 7 p.m. at the business on Line 15 North near Old Barrie Road.

“The maintenance building is a total loss,” said Orillia fire chief Ralph Dominelli.

A concrete truck that was parked inside the building was also destroyed in the blaze. Five trucks that were parked outside next to building were also damaged.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The fire chief says the damage estimate is more than $1 million.

An investigator with the Office of the Fire Marshal will be on the scene Friday.

The business was able to continue its operations.