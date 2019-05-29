

A South Simcoe Police officer is recovering from injuries after allegedly being 'violently attacked' by an Innisfil man on Tuesday evening.

Police say the officer was at a house in the St. Johns Road and Innisfil Beach Road area in Innisfil following up on an altercation from the previous day when the 42-year-old man emerged from the home and began attacking the officer.

Police say the constable managed to call for backup while being punched and kicked. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody while the officer was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries.

South Simcoe Police Chief Andrew Fletcher says this serves as a reminder of the dangers police face on the job. "This unprovoked attack on one of our officers is unacceptable, but thankfully [it] is not the norm in our communities."

The accused is being held for a bail hearing on charges of assaulting a police officer.

The veteran officer is expected to make a full recovery.