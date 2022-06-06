Innisfil man back behind bars after more sexual assault allegations

An Innisfil man is back behind bars after being granted bail following more sexual assault allegations.

Curtis Gamble is accused of sexual assault, harassment, and other sex offences by at least nine young women, six of whom police say are between the ages of 16 and 20.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses and more potential victims to come forward.

"There's no timeline for coming forward to report an incident," said York Regional Police Const. Laura Nicolle.

The 20-year-old accused was arrested two months ago, and charged by provincial police with sexual assault, luring, forcible confinement, and producing child pornography.

Police say he used social media platforms, like Discord, Snapchat, Instagram, and the X-Box Live app, to contact and befriend underage girls with the username 'emptygoatdemon.'

"Parents have to constantly have that open dialogue with their children about their activity on social media," noted Nicolle. "You want to know who are they talking to? What are they being exposed to? And what type of risks are they potentially putting themselves into?"

Gamble was released on a $20,000 bail package with strict conditions in mid-April. Last week, he was arrested for a second time and charged, this time by York Regional Police.

He now also faces charges of harassing and indecent communication, publication of an intimate image without consent, voyeurism and overcoming resistance by attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle.

"A huge concern for us is making sure that offender is being held responsible for their actions. We want to make sure that we know what is going on in our community, and the person that is victimizing other people can be taken off our streets and hopefully before the courts on charges as serious as these ones," Nicolle added.

The allegations have not been tested in court.

Gamble is scheduled to be back in court for a bail hearing on Tuesday as his lawyer tries to secure his release.