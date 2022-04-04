Innisfil man, facing sex assault charges involving young girls, seeking bail
A 19-year-old Innisfil man charged with several sex-related offences involving underage girls made his first appearance virtually at the Barrie Courthouse on Monday from the Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene.
Curtis Gamble remains behind bars after he was charged Friday with sexual assault, producing and distributing child pornography, child luring, and invitation to sexual touching of underage girls.
According to Nottawasaga OPP investigators, the alleged victims came forward recently claiming they had been assaulted.
Police say Gamble is also accused of forcible confinement, criminal harassment, threaten to cause bodily harm or death, and choking overcome resistance.
According to the OPP, Gamble reached out to and became friends with at least three girls, all under 18 years of age.
The police investigation found Gamble met the girls online, using social media apps including, Discord, Instagram, Snapchat and the X-Box Live platform with the username emptygoatdemon.
Police have also charged Gamble with making explicit material available to a child under 16.
According to Nottawasaga OPP investigators, the alleged victms came forward recently claiming they had been assaulted.
Gamble will make his next appearance Wednesday where his lawyer, David Wilcox, hopes to have his client released on bail.
None of the allegations has been tested in court.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'A total genocide': Ukrainian MP gives first-hand account of Bucha visit
A member of Ukrainian Parliament, who toured the streets of Bucha on Sunday and Monday, says what she saw amounts to a 'total genocide.'
'Devastated': Family speaks out after teen driver sentenced for killing two children in Vaughan, Ont.
A teen driver who struck and killed a young brother and sister playing at the edge of their driveway last spring was sentenced to one year in an open custody youth facility on Monday.
'Freedom Convoy' leader Pat King still 'shopping for lawyers' weeks after arrest
'Freedom Convoy' leader Pat King says he’s still searching for lawyers to represent him at trial more than six weeks after his arrest.
Russia faces global outrage over bodies in Ukraine's streets
Moscow faced global revulsion and accusations of war crimes Monday after the Russian pullout from the outskirts of Kyiv revealed streets strewn with corpses of what appeared to be civilians, some of whom had seemingly been killed at close range.
Trudeau taps former premier to take over selection process for next Supreme Court justice
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has launched the selection process to identify a new Supreme Court of Canada justice who will soon replace retiring justice Michael Moldaver.
Canada to invest $2B on mineral strategy for EV battery supply chain
Canada's federal budget will include an investment of at least $2 billion for a strategy to accelerate the production and processing of critical minerals needed for the electric vehicle (EV) battery supply chain, two senior government sources said.
COVID-19: Questions remain on how to prevent transmission
After more than two years of COVID-19 and millions of cases, the question of why some people get infected and others do not remains somewhat of a mystery.
Photos show destruction of world's largest airplane in Ukraine
The full extent of the damage to the Antonov AN-225 aircraft, named 'Mriya,' or 'dream' in Ukrainian, was seen after Russian troops withdrew last week from Hostomel airfield outside Kyiv, which was among the first strategic targets of the invasion of Ukraine.
Vehicle leaves path of destruction in Edmonton during police chase
A driver is in custody following a police chase and a destructive rampage in Edmonton that left at least one person in need of medical care.
Atlantic
-
'Most responsible course of action': Pediatricians call on N.B. to bring back masks in schools
A group of 19 New Brunswick pediatricians and neonatologists has penned an open letter calling on the province to bring back continuous mask use among students indoors for the rest of the school year.
-
New survey indicates 81 per cent support official bilingualism in New Brunswick
A new survey indicates 81 per cent of New Brunswickers support the law that makes French and English official languages in the province -- the only such legislation in Canada.
-
Students left waiting after Halifax area school buses called off roads
While schools in Halifax were open Monday, a last-minute message about buses being kept off the roads because of weather meant many students waited for a ride that never came.
Montreal
-
Experts say masks still a top tool as Quebec considers prolonging mandate
As Quebec ponders bucking the Canadian trend by prolonging its mask mandate, experts say face coverings are still an effective tool to limit COVID-19 transmission.
-
Quebec MNA Harold LeBel's sexual assault trial to begin on Nov. 7
Rimouski MNA Harold LeBel's sexual assault jury trial will finally begin on Nov. 7. It's scheduled to last three weeks.
-
H5N1: Highly infectious bird flu strain detected in Quebec geese
Three cases of avian flu have been detected in Quebec as a highly infectious strain spreads across the country.
Ottawa
-
COVID-19 wastewater signal in Ottawa reaches new height
The COVID-19 viral signal detected in Ottawa’s wastewater has reached a new height, according to recent data and cases in local hospitals are rising.
-
Ontario's 'Island Dave' dies in Mexico hospital
Dave Beatty, a Brockville, Ont. man known as 'Island Dave,' has died after fighting for his life in a Mexico hospital, friends said Monday.
-
Ottawa teacher, husband facing sexual assault charges
Ottawa police have charged an Ottawa teacher and her husband with sexual assault and sexual exploitation following allegations involving students.
Toronto
-
Ontario mother begs for answers after daughter suffers fatal fall from construction site
The mother of an Ontario artist and activist who was found dead at a Toronto construction site last week says she has not been permitted to see her daughter’s body and that many of her questions around the incident remain unanswered.
-
'Devastated': Family speaks out after teen driver sentenced for killing two children in Vaughan, Ont.
A teen driver who struck and killed a young brother and sister playing at the edge of their driveway last spring was sentenced to one year in an open custody youth facility on Monday.
-
Toronto's top doctor urges people to return to wearing masks as sixth wave hits Ontario
Toronto's top doctor is urging residents to return to wearing masks in public indoor settings amid a rise in COVID-19 transmission in the city.
Kitchener
-
WCDSB to discuss new recommendations after police called on 4-year-old student
The Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) is scheduled to meet Monday evening, to discuss the latest recommendations from a review into the removal of a Black four-year-old student from John Sweeney Catholic Elementary School by police in November 2021.
-
Hospital lead for Waterloo Region's COVID-19 response resigns
Lee Fairclough is switching careers. She's resigned as both the hospital lead for Waterloo Region's COVID-19 response and president of St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener.
-
Uptown Waterloo Jazz Festival returns after two-year hiatus
The Sun Life Uptown Waterloo Jazz Festival will return this summer.
London
-
Husband upset after man gets five-and-a-half years for impaired crash that killed his wife
Richard Devine continues to have sleepless nights and stressful days when he thinks about how his wife Cindy died in a fiery crash.
-
Couple found dead near Brussels Ont. identified by OPP
Huron OPP have released the names of the victims and an accused suspect after two people were found dead at a home in Brussels, Ont. on March 30.
-
Two London women charged in relation to weapons investigation
Two women from London are facing criminal charges stemming from a recent weapons investigation.
Northern Ontario
-
Highway 6 improvements to be made over next two years
Work will soon start on the rehabilitation of 16 kms of Highway 6 as you head in or out of Manitoulin Island.
-
Canada to invest $2B on mineral strategy for EV battery supply chain
Canada's federal budget will include an investment of at least $2 billion for a strategy to accelerate the production and processing of critical minerals needed for the electric vehicle (EV) battery supply chain, two senior government sources said.
-
Many Canadians unaware that Benadryl is no longer recommended as first choice for allergy medication: experts
Two years after the Canadian Society of Allergy and Clinical Immunology put out a position statement specifying that newer antihistamines should be recommended over first generation antihistamines such as Benadryl, many Canadians and doctors are still reaching for the common allergy medication, with experts saying brand recognition makes it hard to break habits.
Windsor
-
'Impossible to enforce': Border rules require mandatory masking for 14 days after international travel
The days of showing a negative COVID test before returning to Canada are over, but international travel still comes with some strings attached.
-
'This has been a long time in the making': iGaming launches in Ontario
If you want to play online casino games or bet on single-event sports, there's now a regulated market for it in Ontario.
-
Windsor high school advisor and coach charged with sexually assaulting minors
Windsor police have charged a 35-year-old high school advisor and community coach with sexual assault after multiple allegations involving minors.
Calgary
-
Dr. Verna Yiu fired from Alberta Health Services, new president and CEO sought
Alberta Health Services has announced the departure of president and CEO Dr. Verna Yiu as the health-care system shifts to pandemic recovery and renewal.
-
Calgary teen found dead in Arbour Lake had been shot: police
Members of the Calgary Police Service homicide unit confirm Jal Acor Jal, the 16-year-old found dead in Arbour Lake last week, had been shot.
-
New event centre committee meets for first time as Calgary looks to replace Saddledome
Calgary's new event centre committee is off and running and the new chair of the group says it's not a matter of if a new arena will be built, it's when.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. doctors no longer required to share COVID-19 vaccination status unless they're asked
Saskatchewan physicians who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are no longer required to proactively declare their vaccination status to patients requiring in-person care.
-
As carbon pricing continues to climb, feds can't pin down its effect
Three years after the implementation of its signature environmental policy, the Liberal government can't say how much carbon its carbon pricing regime has prevented from being emitted.
-
Scammers target property owners hit by Saskatoon real estate firm's shutdown
Scammers appear to be targeting property owners affected by the shutdown of a Saskatoon-based real estate company.
Edmonton
-
City designs new pedestrian bridge downtown
The proposed bridge would be located at McDougall Hill Road and 100 Street, and connect a future MacDonald Drive Promenade to the Funicular Upper Plaza.
-
Cost of 50 Street rail overpass surges by $34.3M, city council approves budget increase
The city will spend an additional $34.3 million more than expected to complete the 50 Street rail crossing overpass project.
-
Path of destruction left after police chase through northeast Edmonton
One person is in custody and at least one person was taken to hospital after the driver of a truck led police on a chase through northeast Edmonton Sunday evening.
Vancouver
-
B.C. lawyer suspended just 3 months after assault that hospitalized client he was dating
A Vancouver-area lawyer with a history of professional misconduct was suspended for just three months after admitting to the assault of a romantic partner whom he represented in the break-up of her common law relationship.
-
3 women sexually assaulted in Metrotown stores over 24 hours, Burnaby RCMP say
Mounties in Burnaby are investigating a string of sexual assaults that occurred within a 24-hour period near Metrotown last week.
-
2 dogs struck and killed in Kamloops crash, RCMP looking for driver
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing to the public for help tracking down a driver who allegedly struck and killed two dogs early Monday morning.