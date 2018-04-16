

CTV Barrie





Highway 400 has reopened after a crash involving two transport trucks, just south of Barrie.

According to the OPP, a northbound tractor trailer jackknifed through the centre rail near Mapleview Drive on Monday morning, sending the rail into the southbound lanes of the highway.

A southbound tractor trailer hit the rail and ended up in the ditch. The northbound truck damaged its saddle tank, causing diesel to spill onto the highway.

Police say only minor injuries are reported.

"The roads may look wet but with that snow and slush it can make things very treacherous, and if one side of your vehicle catches that slush it wants to pull the truck into the slush even further because of the drag and that's what happened here," says OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

The driver of the northbound transport truck has been charged with careless driving. Police say the driver was not driving according to the weather conditions.

A temporary concrete wall will be brought in until crews can repair the centre rail.

The highway was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.