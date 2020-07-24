Advertisement
Huntsville man accused of online child sexual exploitation faces multiple charges
Published Friday, July 24, 2020 2:17PM EDT
File Photo
BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police searched a house in Huntsville and seized electronic devices following an online child sexual exploitation investigation.
A 20-year-old Huntsville man was arrested and has been charged with luring a child, making sexually explicit material available to a child and indecent exposure to a person under the age of 16.
He is scheduled to appear in court in October.