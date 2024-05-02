New $3.5M funding project to address homelessness

An organization in Midhurst has been awarded funding to help combat housing shortages and homelessness.

United Way Simcoe Muskoka has announced the funding of 30 projects worth $3.5 million. These projects aim to address homelessness and housing in rural communities across Ont., through Reaching Home, Canada's Homelessness Strategy.

The funds will be allocated towards emergency shelter services, housing stability resources, and system navigation.

“This is great news for Simcoe Muskoka. Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy is a community-based program aimed at preventing and reducing homelessness across Canada,” said Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities. Using outcomes-based approaches keeps decision-making at the local level. It also gives communities greater flexibility to address local priorities, including homelessness prevention, and invest in programming that meets the needs of vulnerable populations.”

The Elizabeth Fry Society of Simcoe Muskoka is one of the organizations receiving funding. The charity will be directing the funds to the Muskoka Youth Trusteeship program. This program gives youth the support they need to remain enrolled in school and reach their education goals.

“Our Muskoka Youth Trustee & Rural & Remote Programs would not exist without the support of United Way Simcoe Muskoka. We deeply value their support and partnership in funding these high in demand programs for the most vulnerable folks in Muskoka," said Kaitlin Odom, director of Community Programs, at Elizabeth Fry Society Simcoe Muskoka.

Georgian Bay Mnidoo Gamli Biosphere is another agency receiving funding, they will use the funds to support a mobile outreach program that provides support to Indigenous youth.

“The Reaching Home program has provided our organization with the ability to support Indigenous youth-led initiatives that enhance cultural connections, strengthen community support systems through land-based Anishinaabeadziwin, and provide youth with opportunities to revitalize their cultural identities," said Rebecca Pollock, executive director, from Georgian Bay Mnidoo Gamli Biosphere.

Each project was chosen by the United Way’s Regional Advisory Board, which is made up of a group invested in addressing housing and homelessness across the province..

"With our partners, including the federal government, we are working towards a future where everyone has access to safe, stable, and sustainable housing," said Brian Shelley, chief executive and philanthropy officer of United Way Simcoe Muskoka.