BARRIE
Barrie

    • Over 2,000 ducks hit the water for annual rubber duck race

    The Stayner Kinsmen launch their annual duck race at Centennial Park in Stayner Ont. (Stayner Kinsmen) The Stayner Kinsmen launch their annual duck race at Centennial Park in Stayner Ont. (Stayner Kinsmen)
    Share

    Stayner is racing into the weekend with its annual duck race event.

    The Kinsmen Club of Stayner Ont., will launch the Kinsmen Duck Race at Centennial Kinsmen Park, located on Brock Street.

    The race will feature 2000 rubber ducks and 200 corporate-decorated ducks.

    The event will begin at 11 a.m.

    Brock Street will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. during racing hours.

    Eventgoers can partake in live music performed by a local band, a Kinsmen BBQ set up, games and activities.

    Each duck ticket costs $5.

    The top six races will be awarded a cash prize. The first-place winner will take home a grand prize of $700.

    Duck race tickets can be purchased online.

