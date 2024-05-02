BARRIE
Barrie

    • Police seek missing Southgate man

    Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing Southgate man. May 2, 2024 (Source: OPP) Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing Southgate man. May 2, 2024 (Source: OPP)
    Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man missing for more than two weeks.

    The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report shortly before 11 p.m. Friday that a 29-year-old Southgate man called Brandon was missing.

    Brandon was last seen on April 17 at a house in Southgate. Brandon is believed to have been seen in the Orangeville area within the past two days.

    Brandon is described as five foot nine inches, 230 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.

    Anyone with information regarding this missing person investigation is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web tip, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

